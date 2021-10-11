Rudy Gobert hilariously pulled a Rob Gronkowski on Twitter

Rudy Gobert is pulling a move that would make Rob Gronkowski proud.

A fan account had been tweeting at Gobert every single day for the last two-plus months trying to get the Utah Jazz big man to respond to him. Sunday marked the 69th straight day, and only then did Gobert finally acknowledge the fan. He hilariously tweeted, “I’ve been waiting for this day.”

I’ve been waiting for this day. https://t.co/8uHjnHvR8a — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 10, 2021

Gobert’s funny tweet would definitely put a smile on the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Gronkowski. After all, Gronkowski has made no secret that 69 is his all-time favorite number.

Gronkowski once finished the 2017 NFL season with exactly 69 receptions. Perhaps Gobert can do something similar by hitting 69 percent of his free throws this season (which would actually be a career-high for him).

Photo: Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports