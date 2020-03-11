pixel 1
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Rudy Gobert, who is now ill, was previously mocking Coronavirus

March 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert probably is rethinking his behavior over the past few days.

At the Utah Jazz’s shootaround on Monday, players met with reporters in the media room as part of the team’s measures in response to Coronavirus. Gobert made light of the situation by touching every microphone and recorder in front of him, according to Jazz reporter Eric Walden.

Gobert was showing that he wasn’t taking things very seriously regarding the possible spread of germs.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and Gobert along with teammate Emmanuel Mudiay were both listed as questionable for the Jazz’s Wednesday night game against the Thunder.

Neither player participated in shootaround, and both were later declared out for the game, though the Jazz changed Gobert’s status to questionable.

The Thunder-Jazz game was later postponed at the last second, just before the game’s scheduled tipoff.


