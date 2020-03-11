pixel 1
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Rudy Gobert has Coronavirus; NBA suspends season

March 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a report, and that has triggered the NBA to put the season on hiatus.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday night that Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus but is feeling good.

Gobert and Utah Jazz teammate Emmanuel Mudiay both missed shootaround on Wednesday due to illness. They were declared out for Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma City, though Gobert’s status was later changed to questionable. However, the game was later postponed at the last second, with many speculating the reason was due to the illness of the players.

News of Gobert testing positive came just before the league also decided to go on hiatus before deciding the next steps. This is a massive public health crisis and they cannot risk the further spreading of the virus.

The unfortunate irony is that Gobert was mocking Coronavirus as of Monday, irresponsibly touching the microphones and recorders of media members.


