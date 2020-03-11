Rudy Gobert has Coronavirus; NBA suspends season

Rudy Gobert has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a report, and that has triggered the NBA to put the season on hiatus.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday night that Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus but is feeling good.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Gobert and Utah Jazz teammate Emmanuel Mudiay both missed shootaround on Wednesday due to illness. They were declared out for Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma City, though Gobert’s status was later changed to questionable. However, the game was later postponed at the last second, with many speculating the reason was due to the illness of the players.

News of Gobert testing positive came just before the league also decided to go on hiatus before deciding the next steps. This is a massive public health crisis and they cannot risk the further spreading of the virus.

The NBA has suspended the season in the wake of the Coronavirus Crisis. Its official statement: pic.twitter.com/x3X6pddmSq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 12, 2020

The unfortunate irony is that Gobert was mocking Coronavirus as of Monday, irresponsibly touching the microphones and recorders of media members.