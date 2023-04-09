Rudy Gobert had notable comment about Kyle Anderson before incident

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert had some notable comments about Kyle Anderson’s leadership style just one day before Gobert threw a punch at Anderson during a huddle.

Chris Hine of the Star Tribune spoke to Gobert about Anderson just a day before Sunday’s sideline altercation. Gobert said Anderson can be “a little aggressive” in how he confronts teammates, but that he does not take it personally and receives it in a “positive way.”

I've been working on a piece about Kyle Anderson's leadership and his blunt, honest way of talking to teammates. I asked Rudy Gobert about him yesterday. He's what Rudy said. pic.twitter.com/l0kDs94lR5 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) April 9, 2023

Obviously, those remarks look a little bit different in light of Sunday. In this instance, perhaps Gobert did not take some of Anderson’s criticism as positively as he says he does.

The Timberwolves will obviously face questions about Gobert and his relationship with Anderson, as well as his fit going forward. Whatever the case, the frustration seems to have spread to the rest of the team as well.