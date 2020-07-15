Rudy Gobert won’t be using NBA’s ‘petty’ anonymous bubble hotline

Rudy Gobert knows better than most what can happen if one doesn’t take the coronavirus seriously. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be finding much use for the much-discussed NBA bubble anonymous tip hotline.

Gobert said he wants NBA players to be mindful of the rules and regulations within the bubble, but thinks the hotline is “petty” and won’t be helpful.

“I don’t know if someone’s gonna use it, but I think it’s sort of petty,” Gobert said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “At the same time, you want to make sure that people respect the rules.

“But I don’t think the line will really help at that point. I think it’s more about respecting each other and all do it as a small community. Everyone is pretty much educated about the virus at this point and it’s more about respect. At the same time, you want to make sure you socialize and do all those things, but still respecting each other’s space and try to wear the mask inside, especially when it’s crowded.”

The tipline is meant for players to anonymously report their peers for bubble rule violations. The objective is meant to be to hold everyone accountable in the name of safety, but some players will view such an act as snitching.

Gobert may not be interested in using the hotline, but it certainly appears other players have no such reservations.