NBA has received numerous tips to hotline for reporting bubble violations

The NBA is using an anonymous hotline for people to report potential violations of the health and safety protocols in place at the bubble campus in Orlando, and the phone has apparently be ringing quite a bit since players arrived last week.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that there have been multiple tips placed to the anonymous hotline to inform the NBA of potential violations. Those tips have resulted in players receiving warnings.

We know of at least two players who have to quarantine for more than a week after they violated the NBA’s guidelines. Houston Rockets forward Bruno Coboclo violated the rules of the bubble when he left his Disney World hotel room during the initial 48-hour period when players must quarantine in their rooms. That was outdone by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, who is in the middle of a 10-day quarantine because of a food delivery.

Players can afford to miss some time now, but things will get a lot more interesting if there are violations closer to the scheduled resumption of the season on July 30. We may have even seen one player trying to trick people into violating the quarantine policy, so players will have to watch their step.