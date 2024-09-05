Rudy Gobert responds to latest criticism from Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal has long singled out Rudy Gobert as a favorite target for criticism, but his latest comments were enough to draw a response from Gobert himself.

In a new interview with “Complex,” O’Neal was asked who he felt the worst NBA player was. He immediately cited Gobert, and went on to suggest that the Minnesota Timberwolves center’s massive contract was a big part of why.

“If you sign a contract for 250, show me 250,” O’Neal said. “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck and why I can’t do it, because I played for my 120. So you got guys like him that f— the system over there making all this money and they can’t f—ing play. So I don’t respect guys like that.”

Gobert took notice of the interview and the quote and issued his own response on X.

It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant. https://t.co/KPHs2VmfIb — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 5, 2024

“It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert wrote. “I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant.”

To be clear, Gobert actually is on a $205 million contract, not that it would make a huge difference to Shaq. He has long criticized Gobert as an overrated defender, though Shaq has admitted that he is a little jealous of modern NBA salaries.

Gobert has generally been dismissive of O’Neal’s criticism, and even here, he is largely taking the high road. Admittedly, after how his Olympics went, this is not exactly a great time for him to be aggressively firing back at any of his critics.