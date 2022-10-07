 Skip to main content
Friday, October 7, 2022

Rudy Gobert appears to take swipe at Draymond Green over practice fight

October 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Rudy Gobert warming up

Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert seems to be smiling for the camera a bit with his arch-nemesis getting into hot water this week.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center Gobert shared an interesting message to Twitter on Friday. “Insecurity is always loud,” tweeted Gobert.

The timing here probably is not a coincidence. Earlier in the day Friday, the bombshell video of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green throwing a vicious punch at teammate Jordan Poole in practice was leaked (see it here).

Green, one of the louder players in the NBA, has plenty of history with Gobert. The two have prominently feuded over the last several seasons (though it usually consists of Green taking unprompted shots at Gobert while Gobert takes the high road).

The former Defensive Player of the Year Gobert may now be done taking the high road though. Gobert has also used the “insecurity is loud” line to throw shade at other NBA rivals in the past.

