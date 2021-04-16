Rudy Gobert appears to respond to shade from Ben Simmons

Rudy Gobert seems to have taken note of Ben Simmons’ recent attempt to posterize him.

The Utah Jazz big man appeared to respond to Simmons with a post to his Instagram Story this week. Gobert’s cryptic post read, “Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud.”

Rudy Gobert hinting back at Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/ykxo1anMxe — Playerz Circle (@PlayerzCircle) April 15, 2021

Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers star, went at Gobert in an interview while hyping himself up for Defensive Player of the Year. Namely, he mentioned Gobert’s supposed inability to defend all five positions. Simmons also emphasized that he scored 42 in an earlier matchup against the Jazz.

Gobert is not too much of a trash-talker, and he doesn’t really need to be as a two-time DPOY winner on the team with the NBA’s best record this year. But he was not going to let Simmons get away with the diss entirely.