Rudy Gobert has a hilarious reaction to his first ever three-pointer

There is a reason Rudy Gobert owns the second-highest field goal percentage in NBA history at 65.4%. The Frenchman does not attempt shots from very far out. He decided to switch things up on Wednesday.

During a FIBA exhibition match between France and Montenegro, Gobert spotted up at the top of the key and received a pass from Elie Okobo off a baseline inbound. Gobert clearly caught his defenders off guard as he launched and made a three-pointer; It was the 31-year-old’s first-ever three-pointer in his professional career

Ladies and gentlemen, Rudy Gobert has made his FIRST ever three 😱 pic.twitter.com/EoRaku7Eyr — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 2, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves center has attempted 14 three-pointers in his NBA career without connecting on a single one. Gobert had a rather interesting analogy for what finally breaking through with a three-pointer felt like.

“Tonight, I feel like I lost my virginity,” Gobert said in French, via Team France’s official Twitter account.

💬 "Ce soir, j'ai l'impression d'avoir perdu ma virginité." Face au Monténégro, Rudy Gobert a réussi le premier tir à 3 points de sa carrière 🔫#TeamFranceBasket | #PassionnémentBleu | #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/rSbPlqw8oJ — Équipes de France de Basket (@FRABasketball) August 2, 2023

The moment is certainly one Gobert will never forget. While it was just in an exhibition game, the attempt could also be a sign of Team France’s willingness to let their center shoot from distance. Gobert was seen practicing his three-point shot just a few days prior to his first make.

Rudy Gobert working on his 3-Ball 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/sC3B3Rj01d — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 31, 2023

The Timberwolves already employ one of the best shooting big men in Karl-Anthony Towns. Could they be on their way to forming the Splash Towers in Minneapolis? Probably not. But that dream has never been closer than it is now.

However, given that the Timberwolves have $443 million in future salaries committed to three big men — including Gobert — perhaps they should start trying to get creative.