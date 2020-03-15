Rudy Gobert says in video he is ‘feeling better every single day’

Rudy Gobert has made an effort to educate the public about the coronavirus since he became the first player in major American sports to contract COVID-19, and the Utah Jazz star provided another update on his condition on Sunday.

In a video that was published on the NBA’s official Twitter page, Gobert thanked fans for their support and said he has been “feeling a little better every single day.” He also encouraged people to continue protecting themselves with practices like good hand washing and social distancing. Gobert then once again expressed regret over not taking the coronavirus more seriously from the start.

Gobert’s positive test last Wednesday led to the suspension of the NBA season, which helped trigger a domino effect that essentially shut down American sports for the time being. Gobert being the first to test positive was ironic, as he had previously mocked the way people were reacting to the coronavirus and the threat it poses.

Gobert has since issued an apology for his cavalier attitude and made a significant donation to those who are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.