Report: Russell Westbrook has surprising stance on bench role

October 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers may be unclear, but the veteran guard may be willing to accept a surprising outcome with the new season looming.

The Lakers used Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, and may give at least some consideration to doing so permanently. According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, coach Darvin Ham has discussed the possibility with Westbrook throughout the summer, and Westbrook is at least open to coming off the bench.

If the Lakers go this route, Westbrook’s minutes would likely be staggered with LeBron James. Presumably, this means Westbrook would get more opportunities in his preferred ball-dominant role and would not have to compete with James as much for touches.

There is still no guarantee that Westbrook remains with the Lakers for much of the season, but this shows at least some willingness to adapt on his part. Then again, there were some hints last season that he might have been fine with this solution, but ex-coach Frank Vogel was never on board.

Russell Westbrook
