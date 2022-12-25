Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook.

“Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.”

You would expect Westbrook and Beverley to at least have a cordial working relationship now that they are teammates on the Lakers. But you certainly would not expect them to be having holiday meals together, especially since they spent most of the last decade or so hating each other’s guts. Their blood feud began in 2013 when Westbrook, then with the Oklahoma City Thunder, tore his meniscus when Beverley, then with the Houston Rockets, collided with his knee. Even earlier this calendar year, the two were still feuding.

But since Beverley was dealt to the Lakers in the summer, he and Westbrook have had some noteworthy public shows of love (or at least of forgiveness) for one another. Now the former sworn enemies have teamed up for the heartwarming holiday moment that we never knew we needed.