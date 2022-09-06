Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates.

Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the Utah Jazz last month, was officially introduced to the media by his new team on Tuesday. Westbrook attended the press conference. After it concluded, Beverley and Westbrook shared a brief hug.

Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook greeting each other after Pat’s press conference pic.twitter.com/p02AC9O1kh — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 6, 2022

Westbrook also tossed Beverley a towel during the press conference since Beverley was sweating from the Lakers’ workout. Beverley joked that it was the “first dime” of the season from Russ to him. He also said he is excited to play with Westbrook.

Patrick Beverley believes he and Russell Westbrook will be a backcourt to be reckoned with. He says he’s long wanted to play with Russ. Pat Bev was sweating from a workout during his presser and Russ tossed him a towel. Pat called it the “first dime” of the season from Russ. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 6, 2022

It sure seemed like Westbrook and Beverley were going out of their way to show the media that there is no lingering bad blood. Those did not look like the same two players that we saw clash numerous times in recent years.

There is still a chance the Lakers could trade Westbrook, but it does not seem likely at this point. He and Beverley may have to find a way to make it work. They have already started trying to do that.