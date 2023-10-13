Russell Westbrook pulls off classy move for his super fan

Russell Westbrook has become a polarizing figure on the court over the last few seasons. The Los Angeles Clippers guard is willing to reward fans who have stayed loyal to him through his ups and downs.

One such fan showed up Tuesday to the Clippers’ second preseason game against the Utah Jazz at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The young fan wore 8 different Westbrook jerseys from different points in the guard’s 15-year NBA career.

Westbrook tracked down the fan and gave him a signed jersey — one that the Clippers guard wore in the preseason game. The young fan was nearly in tears.

Showed up with 8 Westbrook jerseys, headed home with 9 ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/bWlTg5a7Sj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 11, 2023

Westbrook was asked about the moment during a media availability session on Thursday. The former MVP expressed his gratitude toward to dedicated fans and was happy to give away the jersey off his back.

“When you travel the world and you’re able to go to arenas, you’re able to see dedicated and true fans. Especially at his age. I’m grateful for that,” said Westbrook. “I don’t take any people that support me for granted. To be able to see that was exciting. I just felt like he should get another jersey, and I gave him mine.”

“I don’t take any people that support me for granted” -Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/hPFZ6W3aHb — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 12, 2023

Westbrook was scoreless in the contest and took just one shot. But he delivered a heartfelt gesture worth more than any preseason point on that day.