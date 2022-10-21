Video: Russell Westbrook already had confrontation with Lakers fan

Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles Lakers fans have picked up where they left off last season, and that’s not a good thing.

Westbrook went 0/11 in the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Thursday night. He had some curious comments after the game.

Westbrook also apparently had a confrontation with a fan after the defeat. A video showed the Lakers guard talking to a spectator nearby the tunnel after the game.

A fan apparently yelled, “You f*cking suck!” to Russell Westbrook as he was heading to the locker room. Westbrook heard him and and said something like “say that to my face.” The fan then came down and said it to his face. 😮 (h/t @habibiting)pic.twitter.com/IRAcA0yS4O — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 21, 2022

Westbrook already talking with fans after the first home game shows that all the issues from last season have carried over.

The Lakers bringing Westbrook back for this season was a major miscalculation by the organization. All the negative sentiment and energy from last season has carried over to this year. The relationship between Westbrook and Lakers fans and the media soured long ago. They’re too much in his head and affecting his play in a negative way.

Whether it’s via a trade or asking Westbrook to stay home, the Lakers would be best off not having Russell around the team the rest of the season.