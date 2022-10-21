 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 21, 2022

Video: Russell Westbrook already had confrontation with Lakers fan

October 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Russell Westbrook dribbling

Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles Lakers fans have picked up where they left off last season, and that’s not a good thing.

Westbrook went 0/11 in the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Thursday night. He had some curious comments after the game.

Westbrook also apparently had a confrontation with a fan after the defeat. A video showed the Lakers guard talking to a spectator nearby the tunnel after the game.

Westbrook already talking with fans after the first home game shows that all the issues from last season have carried over.

The Lakers bringing Westbrook back for this season was a major miscalculation by the organization. All the negative sentiment and energy from last season has carried over to this year. The relationship between Westbrook and Lakers fans and the media soured long ago. They’re too much in his head and affecting his play in a negative way.

Whether it’s via a trade or asking Westbrook to stay home, the Lakers would be best off not having Russell around the team the rest of the season.

Article Tags

Lakers FansRussell Westbrook
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus