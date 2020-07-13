Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus, placed in quarantine

Another high-profile NBA star has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Houston Rockets left for Orlando. He has been quarantined and is “feeling well.”

Westbrook has not been with his Rockets teammates, most of whom are already in the Orlando bubble preparing for the restarted season. Westbrook and James Harden both had yet to travel to Orlando for personal reasons, and coach Mike D’Antoni had expected both to arrive within the next few days.

Westbrook will need to test negative twice before being cleared. At the very least, this throws his status for the start of the NBA restart into doubt.

The star guard had been averaging 27.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game prior to the NBA shutdown in March.