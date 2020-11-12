Report: Hornets are a potential suitor for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston after spending just one season with the Rockets, and the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Hornets have interest in Westbrook and make sense as a landing spot for the All-Star point guard. Charlotte has several veterans on expiring contracts, and it doesn’t hurt that Westbrook has an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan, of course, is the owner of the Hornets.

The Hornets finished 23-42 last season and did not qualify for the playoffs in Orlando. However, they’re the type of team that Westbrook could certainly take over, and it sounds he would prefer a situation like that to the one he is currently a part of in Houston.

Westbrook is owed over $132 million over the next three seasons. Any team that acquires him will need a ton of salary cap space, so that may require some serious maneuvering. Charania believes the Hornets are in a position to pull it off.

Westbrook has reportedly become uneasy about the culture in Houston and wants to join a team where he can have a similar role to the one he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That likely has a lot to do with both him and James Harden being ball-dominant players. It isn’t a huge surprise that Harden reportedly wants to remain with the Rockets.