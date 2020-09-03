Report: Fred VanVleet is free-agent target for Knicks

The New York Knicks may have their eye on a particular point guard to pair with RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that the Knicks are interested in Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Bondy adds that the Knicks will likely have over $50 million in cap space.

VanVleet, 26, has become a true star for the Raptors. His hot shooting and defense on Stephen Curry was indispensable to their title run last season. VanVleet also leads Toronto with 19.2 points and 7.7 assists a game in this year’s playoffs.

While undersized, VanVleet is expected to command a large payday in what is a fairly weak 2020 free agent class. The Raptors would obviously like to keep him. But if VanVleet decides to chase the bag, the Knicks should be a very competitive suitor.