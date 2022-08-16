Russell Westbrook has another curious Twitter ‘like’ about Lakers

Russell Westbrook continues to cause drama, whether it be on the court or on the bird.

The Los Angeles Lakers star drew attention this week with another curious “like” on Twitter. Westbrook hit “like” on a tweet from a prominent Lakers fanpage that read, “Lakers win a championship and what do they [do]? Blow up the entire team. Lakers need LeBron [James] to resign [sic] and what does Jeanie Buss do? Come out and say [Michael] Jordan is the GOAT.”

Westbrook has since “unliked” the post.

For context, Buss, the owner of the Lakers, recently called Jordan the greatest player of all-time in a promo for the “NBA 2K23” video game. Jordan is one of the cover athletes for the game.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls Jordan the GOAT 👀 pic.twitter.com/OFQr43t6j1 — FootBasket™.com (@Foot_Basket) August 12, 2022

It is possible that Westbrook did not intend to take a swipe at Buss at all and instead took exception to the first part of that tweet. The Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (two key pieces from their 2020 title team) plus Montrezl Harrell and a draft pick to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook. Many Lakers fans have been (rightfully) critical of the move, which splintered the complementary core around LeBron James and Anthony Davis and replaced it with Westbrook and aging veterans.

You would think that Westbrook would play nice since he still has another year on his contract and no trade market for his services. But based on this “like” and another one that Westbrook recently had, you would think wrong.