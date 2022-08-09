Russell Westbrook appears to diss Lakers with new Twitter ‘like’

Russell Westbrook is crossing off yet another square on the offseason drama bingo card.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard appeared to diss the team over Twitter this week. Westbrook “liked” a post that hyped up his stats in the last ten games of the year. The post also said Westbrook was not used right by the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook's latest like on Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/gMcEIBzn54 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 9, 2022

You can see the “like” on Westbrook’s public page here.

The former MVP Westbrook is under contract with the Lakers for $47.1 million next season but has no trade market for his services. At this point, there is extreme awkwardness not just between Westbrook and the Lakers organization but between Westbrook and his star teammates as well.

Nobody is disputing that Westbrook can put up impressive counting stats, even at this point of his career. But those final ten games of last year came mostly without LeBron James playing and with the Lakers’ playoff hopes all but shot. The team needs Westbrook to a) facilitate winning basketball and b) co-exist behind James and Anthony Davis as a complementary piece. To this point, he has done neither.

Now 33, Westbrook may have a shorter leash under new coach Darvin Ham next season. But that Twitter “like” indicates that Westbrook still thinks he is a superstar-caliber primary option who deserves to be utilized as such.