Russell Westbrook appears to send message to critics in dancing video

Russell Westbrook is facing an uncertain future, but one thing he can be sure of is that he will make nearly $50 million next season. The star point guard seems pretty happy about that.

News surfaced on Tuesday that Westbrook has decided to exercise his $47.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Right around that time, he shared a video on Twitter of him dancing in his car to Beyonce’s “Break My Soul.”

The timing did not seem like a coincidence. Westbrook is coming off a season in which he was blamed for many of the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles. The Lakers will probably try to trade him in the coming weeks, but his massive salary will make that difficult. We do not expect Westbrook to apologize for that.

Westbrook is known to feel the beat from time to time, even when there is no music playing. His latest solo may have had a not-so-hidden message behind it.