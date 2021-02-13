 Skip to main content
Video: Russell Westbrook has solo dance party during Wizards delay

February 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Russell Westbrook dancing

Things got a bit weird during Friday’s game between the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks for a whole set of reasons.

The game in Washington was briefly delayed due to smoking wires underneath the scorer’s table. This raised concerns about possible fire danger, so the game was paused while the situation was addressed.

Naturally, players wanted to avoid cooling down during the delay. Russell Westbrook had the best response, though, going off to dance by himself — despite no music being played in the arena.

If it works, it works. He looked like he was having a great time, so who’s to judge?

Dancing isn’t always popular among opponents, but the Knicks aren’t going to be taking any offense to this. Live it up, Russ.

