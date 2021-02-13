Video: Russell Westbrook has solo dance party during Wizards delay

Things got a bit weird during Friday’s game between the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks for a whole set of reasons.

The game in Washington was briefly delayed due to smoking wires underneath the scorer’s table. This raised concerns about possible fire danger, so the game was paused while the situation was addressed.

Wires underneath the scorer’s table in Washington for Knicks-Wizards fans are smoking, Wizards TV crew says. Game understandably delayed amidst fire concerns. Players trying to stay loose. pic.twitter.com/4qFCuLJmfs — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 13, 2021

Naturally, players wanted to avoid cooling down during the delay. Russell Westbrook had the best response, though, going off to dance by himself — despite no music being played in the arena.

Russ started dancing after the Knicks-Wizards got delayed pic.twitter.com/MoeR981Emk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2021

If it works, it works. He looked like he was having a great time, so who’s to judge?

Dancing isn’t always popular among opponents, but the Knicks aren’t going to be taking any offense to this. Live it up, Russ.