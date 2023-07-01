Russell Westbrook decides on his free agent future

Russell Westbrook won’t have to worry about relocation.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Westbrook has decided to return to the LA Clippers. The former MVP guard has agreed to a new two-year deal with the team worth almost $8 million (with a player option in the second year). Wojnarowski adds that the Clippers were “eager” to bring Westbrook back.

Westbrook returning to the Clippers was the most likely scenario all along. The SoCal native thrived with the team when he signed fresh off the buyout market in February, posting career-high efficiency as the Clippers’ starting point guard. The nine-time All-Star Westbrook is also famously close with Clippers star Paul George, who openly recruited him to the team.

At 34 years old, Westbrook now gets a chance to see what he can do in a full season with George and Kawhi Leonard, both of whom got injured down the stretch last season. One of Westbrook’s former star teammates might soon be joining the party as well.