James Harden reportedly optimistic he will land with 1 team

James Harden opted into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in an attempt to facilitate a trade, and the former MVP reportedly has one top destination in mind.

Harden wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The Sixers and Clippers have already begun discussing a trade and there is said to be “strong optimism” from Harden’s camp that a deal will get done.

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are reportedly in favor of the team adding Harden.

Amick was also told by sources that Harden is “extremely upset” with the way the 76ers handled his impending free agency. If Philadelphia is unable to work out a trade with the Clippers, things could get even more tense between Harden and the Sixers.

Harden took a sizable pay cut prior to last season in order to help the 76ers build what they believed was a championship-caliber roster. Their was a belief at the time that the 33-year-old would be rewarded down the road for signing the team-friendly deal, according to Amick.

The Sixers still want to contend for a title next season, which is why they are not looking for draft picks in any potential Harden trade. There is at least one other contending team that may enter the mix for Harden.