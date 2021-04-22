Russell Westbrook has funny comment about all his abilities

Russell Westbrook had another rough shooting night in Wednesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, but the cold hand clearly has not shaken his confidence.

Westbrook scored 14 points on just 5-of-17 shooting, but the Washington Wizards star’s biggest contributions of the night came on defense. He guarded Stephen Curry for the majority of the game and held him to a miserable 2-of-14 from three-point range. Curry scored 18 points after averaging around 40 per game for the last month or so.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks praised Westbrook for his defense following the 118-114 win. Westbrook praised himself with an awesome quote, too. The nine-time All-Star said he considers himself “a player that can do it all.”

“I’m one of those players that if I need to defend at a high level, I can do that,” Westbrook said, via Fred Katz of The Athletic. “If I need to score at a high level, I can do that. Pass? I can do that. Rebound? I can do that. Want me to coach? S—, I can do that, too.”

Westbrook has always been one of Westbrook’s biggest fans. He had every reason to beat his chest after making life difficult for Curry, especially given that Curry was scorching hot prior to that.

Of course, the timing of Westbrook’s remarks also might not be a coincidence. Kevin Durant recently snubbed him in a big way, so Westbrook may have been sending a message to his former teammate.