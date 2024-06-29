Russell Westbrook makes decision on his Clippers contract

Russell Westbrook has made a decision on his Los Angeles Clippers contract, though it reportedly may not clear up his future as much as it might seem.

Westbrook picked up his $4 million player option for next season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. On paper, that means the veteran guard will be spending another season with the Clippers.

ESPN Sources: Nine-time All-Star G Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option and returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a season ago. pic.twitter.com/p1sIeJy2tk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2024

That may not necessarily be the case, however. According to Law Murray and Jenna West of The Athletic, it is “still undetermined” whether or not Westbrook will actually be on the team’s roster for next season.

It had been reported on Friday that Westbrook’s return to the Clippers was unlikely, with the former All-Star said to be eyeing a larger role elsewhere. This may simply be a play to guarantee him his $4 million while trying to engineer a move elsewhere. Whether or not the Clippers would cooperate with that plan remains to be seen.

The nine-time All-Star averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season. He did so coming off the bench, which he seemed publicly content with, though that may not have been the case in reality.