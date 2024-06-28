Report reveals if Russell Westbrook is expected to return to Clippers

The Brodie may be done with his LA Clippers era after just one-and-a-half seasons.

Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reported Friday that ex-MVP guard Russell Westbrook is not expected to return to the Clippers next season. Azarly adds that Westbrook is eyeing other options in free agency that will potentially give him more opportunity and more playing time.

The Los Angeles native Westbrook, 35, improved his reputation some after signing with the Clippers in the middle of the 2022-23 season. He brought his usual energy and availability to a Clippers team that badly needed it and also went through several role changes for the team, including moving to the bench on a semi-permanent basis this season. But Westbrook still proved to be a largely negative player during the postseason and reportedly had a more difficult time behind the scenes accepting his bench role than the public was led to believe.

It is unclear what the market for Westbrook, who has a $4 million player option for next season that it sounds like he may decline, will be if he still wants a starting role despite his poor shot selection and his slightly diminished athletic ability. But as for the Clippers, they have already been linked to a couple of guards in Westbrook’s age range who could fill that same role for them.