 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 15, 2023

Russell Westbrook struggling to find interested teams?

February 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz have not bought out Russell Westbrook, leaving the veteran guard’s future unclear. There may be a reason for that, and it is not one that Westbrook will find to his liking.

Westbrook is struggling to find a market for his services, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania said on FanDuel TV Wednesday that teams like the Los Angeles Clippers are not seriously interested in Westbrook, and that the Jazz likely would have bought him out if he thought he had a landing spot.

“I have not heard any traction yet with Russell Westbrook and the Clippers,” Charania said. “When you look at teams around the league, there is not a spot for Russell Westbrook. … I would expect him to take the next week or so to figure out whether he can find a home somewhere else. I do believe that if he had a home by now, the Jazz would have bought him out and allowed him to go seek another team, but right now it’s a slow-moving market.”

Several Clippers players have publicly recruited Westbrook, but the eagerness to bring him in does not appear to be shared by the team’s front office. Reports have indicated that one coach has pushed to bring in Westbrook, but that team’s situation may not appeal to the guard.

The Jazz have to buy out Westbrook by March 1 to allow him to be playoff eligible with a different team. Expect some sort of resolution to the situation by then.

Article Tags

Russell Westbrook
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus