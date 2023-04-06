Russell Westbrook messed with LeBron James during rivalry game

Russell Westbrook had some fun with LeBron James during the Los Angeles Clippers’ win over the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Westbrook hit a 3-pointer early in the first quarter that was contested — albeit it not very strongly — by James. The star guard pointed at his former teammate after the shot went down.

Westbrook coming for LeBron's Neck pic.twitter.com/7vl2fSGivU — Zierough (@Zierough) April 6, 2023

Westbrook later trolled LeBron from the bench, too. He pointed at the Lakers star once again after LeBron threw an errant pass that Westbrook caught.

Russell Westbrook catches this LeBron James turnover on the bench and points at him again pic.twitter.com/oepWPtq25e — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 6, 2023

While there does not seem to be any real beef between Westbrook and James, there were times last season when LeBron looked openly fed up with his ex-teammate. Westbrook also took a ton of blame for the way the Lakers struggled during his time tho, so it has to feel good anytime he can get the best of his former team and their best player.

Westbrook had 14 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the Clippers’ 125-118 win. The Clippers are now in fifth place in the Western Conference, which keeps them out of the play-in tournament. The Lakers fell to seventh with the loss and are a game behind the Clippers and the sixth-place Golden State Warriors.