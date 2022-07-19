Russell Westbrook looking to sign with notable new agency?

Russell Westbrook might not be without representation for long.

Veteran NBA reporter Quinton Mayo said Tuesday that the L.A. Lakers star Westbrook is strongly considering signing with Excel Sports Management. Mayo is an insider for the Washington Wizards, Westbrook’s former team.

The news comes on the heels of Westbrook parting ways with his longtime agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman. Foucher had represented Westbrook since the former MVP was drafted in 2008. But the two split just days ago due to “irreconcilable differences” over Westbrook’s future. Foucher even released an unusual statement about Westbrook amid the breakup.

Excel Sports Management, led by agent Jeff Schwartz, represents a number of big-name NBA clients, including Kevin Love (Westbrook’s former UCLA teammate), Nikola Jokic, Brandon Ingram, Tyler Herro, and Blake Griffin.

Westbrook’s new agent will have the unenviable task of rebuilding the 33-year-old’s value (which is in the wastebasket right now) and overcoming Westbrook’s seemingly difficult and hard-headed tendencies. But it is equally notable that Excel Sports Management appears to be the frontrunner for Westbrook over this other top NBA agency.