 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 26, 2024

Russell Westbrook agrees to new contract with Western Conference contender

July 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Russell Westbrook playing for the Clippers

Mar 3, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on during halftime against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is officially landing with a new team after being bought out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook is signing a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal is worth $6.8 million, and the second year is a player option.

Westbrook has long been linked to the Nuggets, and when he was waived a week ago, the Nuggets were named as his likely landing spot. His primary role will be as backcourt depth, though the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Nuggets might entitle him to a decent complement of minutes.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 68 games with the Clippers last year. The Nuggets will be the 35-year-old’s sixth NBA team.

Article Tags

Denver NuggetsRussell Westbrook
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus