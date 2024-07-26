Russell Westbrook agrees to new contract with Western Conference contender

Russell Westbrook is officially landing with a new team after being bought out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook is signing a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal is worth $6.8 million, and the second year is a player option.

Westbrook has long been linked to the Nuggets, and when he was waived a week ago, the Nuggets were named as his likely landing spot. His primary role will be as backcourt depth, though the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Nuggets might entitle him to a decent complement of minutes.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 68 games with the Clippers last year. The Nuggets will be the 35-year-old’s sixth NBA team.