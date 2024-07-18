 Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook gets traded by Clippers

July 18, 2024
by Larry Brown
Russell Westbrook playing for the Clippers

Mar 3, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on during halftime against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is on the move yet again.

Westbrook is being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz for guard Kris Dunn. The Clippers are also swapping second-round picks with the Jazz and will throw in some cash as part of the deal.

Westbrook had picked up his player option for the upcoming season, which pays him $4.02 million. The interesting part about the trade is that the Jazz are expected to reach a buyout agreement with Westbrook, which would allow him to go on waivers. Once he clears waivers after being bought out of his contract, he is expected to join the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have been mentioned over the last several weeks as Westbrook’s likely landing spot, so this news comes as no surprise.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 68 contests with the Clippers last season. The Nuggets would be his sixth team.

Dunn played in 22 games for the Jazz two seasons ago and 66 games last season, with 32 starts. The Clippers will be Dunn’s sixth team since he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2016.

Article Tags

Los Angeles ClippersRussell Westbrook
