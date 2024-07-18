Russell Westbrook gets traded by Clippers

Russell Westbrook is on the move yet again.

Westbrook is being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz for guard Kris Dunn. The Clippers are also swapping second-round picks with the Jazz and will throw in some cash as part of the deal.

ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are sending guard Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade agreement for guard Kris Dunn. pic.twitter.com/48DqYlZ2eK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

Westbrook had picked up his player option for the upcoming season, which pays him $4.02 million. The interesting part about the trade is that the Jazz are expected to reach a buyout agreement with Westbrook, which would allow him to go on waivers. Once he clears waivers after being bought out of his contract, he is expected to join the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ld4gsMPUhl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

The Nuggets have been mentioned over the last several weeks as Westbrook’s likely landing spot, so this news comes as no surprise.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 68 contests with the Clippers last season. The Nuggets would be his sixth team.

Dunn played in 22 games for the Jazz two seasons ago and 66 games last season, with 32 starts. The Clippers will be Dunn’s sixth team since he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2016.