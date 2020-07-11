Russell Westbrook offended by low Bleacher Report ranking

Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in three of the last four NBA seasons, but that was clearly not enough for the good folks at Bleacher Report.

The sports site released a piece on Saturday ranking the top 100 players in the league from the 2019-20 NBA season. In it, Westbrook, the Houston Rockets guard, was ranked No. 22. Some point guards that ranked ahead of Westbrook were Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, and Chris Paul. Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum also controversially came in at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively.

In an Instagram comment, Westbrook appeared offended by his low ranking and responded by laughing hysterically. Take a look:

Russell Westbrook reacts to Bleacher Report’s rankings pic.twitter.com/govA6SoPU5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 11, 2020

Westbrook’s assist and rebound stats have been down slightly during his first season with the Rockets. But he has developed a more efficient style (posting a career-high 47.4 percent shooting) while still ranking seventh in the league with 27.5 points per game. Westbrook is also shooting fewer threes and is helping cultivate winning basketball next to James Harden.

Many around the NBA think that the former MVP Westbrook is disrespected, and this low ranking will certainly provide further fuel for that narrative.