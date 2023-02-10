Russell Westbrook open to playing for Jazz?

Most saw it as a foregone conclusion that Russell Westbrook would never play for the Utah Jazz after the team acquired him as part of a three-team deal at the trade deadline. That may not be the case after all.

Jazz GM Justin Zanik said Friday that Westbrook had communicated he was open to playing for the Jazz, and the team had not yet ruled out the possibility. The organization is, however, giving Westbrook time to think through his options.

Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Russell Westbrook: “We are open to the possibilities with him. He probably needs some time. … There haven’t been any decisions made, there haven’t been any possibilities eliminated. He’s open to being here. We’re gonna give him time to figure that out.” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 10, 2023

The overwhelming expectation had been that Westbrook would be bought out by Utah, and he was being linked to other teams already. This could certainly be a play for leverage on either side, but it is worth noting, at least.

The Jazz are only a half game out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference, but the playoffs simply were not a target for them this season. They will abide by Westbrook’s wishes here, and it would still be a surprise if the veteran guard decides to play out the season for Utah.