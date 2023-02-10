 Skip to main content
Friday, February 10, 2023

Russell Westbrook open to playing for Jazz?

February 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Russell Westbrook dribbling

Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Most saw it as a foregone conclusion that Russell Westbrook would never play for the Utah Jazz after the team acquired him as part of a three-team deal at the trade deadline. That may not be the case after all.

Jazz GM Justin Zanik said Friday that Westbrook had communicated he was open to playing for the Jazz, and the team had not yet ruled out the possibility. The organization is, however, giving Westbrook time to think through his options.

The overwhelming expectation had been that Westbrook would be bought out by Utah, and he was being linked to other teams already. This could certainly be a play for leverage on either side, but it is worth noting, at least.

The Jazz are only a half game out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference, but the playoffs simply were not a target for them this season. They will abide by Westbrook’s wishes here, and it would still be a surprise if the veteran guard decides to play out the season for Utah.

Russell WestbrookUtah Jazz
