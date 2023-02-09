Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams.

Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Heat still have Kyle Lowry on their roster, but they have shown a willingness to listen to offers for the veteran point guard ahead of Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline.

Westbrook would be a natural fit for the Clippers, and it sounds like the interest there could be mutual. The 34-year-old is from Los Angeles and was with the Lakers the past two seasons, so he would be playing home games in the same arena if he signed with the Clippers.

There will likely be multiple teams that reach out to Westbrook if he is bought out by Utah. While he has shown that he can be difficult to work with, the thought of landing his talent on a minimum salary is one that should appeal to contenders.