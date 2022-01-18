Russell Westbrook reacts to his huge dunk on Rudy Gobert

Russell Westbrook went viral on Monday night for his huge dunk on Rudy Gobert. The veteran guard has been struggling lately, as have his Los Angeles Lakers. So many felt revived and reassured by the huge play.

Westbrook though somewhat downplayed his dunk after the game.

Here is a look at the huge dunk, which came late in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz:

🤯 RUSSELL WESTBROOK BRINGS THE BOOM 🤯 Throwing it DOWN on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/LanNVmUZsF — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2022

That was emphatic, and it came over a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year. The Lakers went on to win 101-95.

Westbrook was asked about the dunk after his team’s win.

“I think for our team it gave us an extra boost going into halftime, gave us some swagger, which is what we need, especially right now. It’s a good team we beat,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook also said it was wrong for anyone to assume he wasn’t still capable of such an athletic play.

That part is true; Westbrook still has athleticism. But that doesn’t change that he’s on the wrong side of his career and mostly hurting the Lakers this season.