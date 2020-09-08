Russell Westbrook takes issue with reporter’s question

Russell Westbrook took issue with a question from a reporter after his Houston Rockets lost 117-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday night.

Westbrook shot just 4-for-15 and 1-for-7 on threes in the defeat. He turned the ball over seven times, which was more than his assists (4) and field goals made (4) in the game. Westbrook went 10-of-24 in Game 1 but was 1-for-5 on threes in that game.

After Sunday’s poor performance, a reporter said that Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni believed Westbrook would snap out of things offensively. Westbrook objected to the question’s assertion.

“Russ, Mike was just saying how great of a player you are and he knows you are going to snap out of this offensively …” a reporter started.

“Snap out of what?” Westbrook asked.

Westbrook wanted to emphasize that he had one poor game, whereas saying “snap out of it” implies he has had a pattern of poor play. Westbrook shot the ball well in Games 6 and 7 against the Thunder and played well enough in Game 1 against the Lakers. So it makes sense why that line of thinking bothered him.

But Westbrook is making it clear that he wants reporters to be measured and not exaggerate his struggles. Westbrook also had another nice diversion after the game.