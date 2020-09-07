Russell Westbrook wears must-see outfit after terrible Game 2

Russell Westbrook is known for his fashion and terrible 3-point shooting. Both were on display Sunday night.

Westbrook had 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting in the Houston Rockets’ 117-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals playoff series on Sunday night. He went 1-for-7 on threes and committed seven turnovers. He also was a -14 and had an all-around poor game for Houston.

As if his performance weren’t criminal enough, Westbrook was dressed in an orange jumpsuit after the game. He looked like a prisoner.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook with the orange jumpsuit pic.twitter.com/pRe6DuIHqI — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 7, 2020

Westbrook knows a lot more about fashion than me and wears some crazy clothes, so we’ll have to take his word for it that that type of outfit is “in.” But dressing like a prisoner, while living in a bubble on the Disney World campus, and after such a poor game, probably isn’t the best idea.

The Rockets can’t have Westbrook falling for the Lakers’ bait by jacking up so many threes in the series. He’s 2-for-12 (16.7 percent) on threes this season after not taking more than four threes in a game since the season restarted in July.