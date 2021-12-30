Lakers fans crush Russell Westbrook after missed layup during loss

Russell Westbrook has been taking heat lately over his lackluster play at a time when the Lakers are struggling. His play on Wednesday night did not help his case.

The Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99 on Wednesday, making it six of their last seven games that they Lakers have lost. Ja Morant dominated with 41 points, while LeBron James scored 37 for the Lakers.

Westbrook had a triple-double and even some respectable shooting numbers at 7/16 (43 percent). But his terrible miss on a layup attempt late in the game stood out.

I WANT RUSSELL WESTBROOK ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/fukmdy5BVz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 30, 2021

NBA players, let alone former MVPs, should not miss layups like that. Had Westbrook made the layup, it would have been a 1-point game instead of a 3-point game. The Lakers only scored two more points the rest of the game and lost by five.

This was the second game in a week where Westbrook missed a layup late.

The social media reactions were not kind:

Russell Westbrook every time the game is on the line pic.twitter.com/J2QQUMQav6 — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) December 30, 2021

Russell Westbrook………missed a WIDE OPEN LAYUP pic.twitter.com/sbzFj45k1L — Brian (@BkcSports) December 30, 2021

WESTBROOK for a Bucket of Chicken Who says no? pic.twitter.com/C5drSz5fTQ — LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) December 30, 2021

Lakers fans watching Westbrook consistently miss layups/dunks in the 4th quarter https://t.co/Av3KPyTNbO pic.twitter.com/DhNXybhDJB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 30, 2021

Russell Westbrook missing layups in crunch time again. Just unreal. — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) December 30, 2021

A miss that bad might be enough to cause Westbrook to dodge the media again.