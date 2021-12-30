 Skip to main content
Lakers fans crush Russell Westbrook after missed layup during loss

December 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook goes for a layup

Russell Westbrook has been taking heat lately over his lackluster play at a time when the Lakers are struggling. His play on Wednesday night did not help his case.

The Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99 on Wednesday, making it six of their last seven games that they Lakers have lost. Ja Morant dominated with 41 points, while LeBron James scored 37 for the Lakers.

Westbrook had a triple-double and even some respectable shooting numbers at 7/16 (43 percent). But his terrible miss on a layup attempt late in the game stood out.

NBA players, let alone former MVPs, should not miss layups like that. Had Westbrook made the layup, it would have been a 1-point game instead of a 3-point game. The Lakers only scored two more points the rest of the game and lost by five.

This was the second game in a week where Westbrook missed a layup late.

The social media reactions were not kind:

A miss that bad might be enough to cause Westbrook to dodge the media again.

