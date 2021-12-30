Lakers fans crush Russell Westbrook after missed layup during loss
Russell Westbrook has been taking heat lately over his lackluster play at a time when the Lakers are struggling. His play on Wednesday night did not help his case.
The Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99 on Wednesday, making it six of their last seven games that they Lakers have lost. Ja Morant dominated with 41 points, while LeBron James scored 37 for the Lakers.
Westbrook had a triple-double and even some respectable shooting numbers at 7/16 (43 percent). But his terrible miss on a layup attempt late in the game stood out.
I WANT RUSSELL WESTBROOK ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/fukmdy5BVz
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 30, 2021
NBA players, let alone former MVPs, should not miss layups like that. Had Westbrook made the layup, it would have been a 1-point game instead of a 3-point game. The Lakers only scored two more points the rest of the game and lost by five.
This was the second game in a week where Westbrook missed a layup late.
The social media reactions were not kind:
Russell Westbrook every time the game is on the line pic.twitter.com/J2QQUMQav6
— Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) December 30, 2021
Russell Westbrook………missed a WIDE OPEN LAYUP pic.twitter.com/sbzFj45k1L
— Brian (@BkcSports) December 30, 2021
“HERE COMES WESTBROOK” pic.twitter.com/izSeWTZQ26
— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 30, 2021
WESTBROOK for a Bucket of Chicken
Who says no? pic.twitter.com/C5drSz5fTQ
— LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) December 30, 2021
Lakers fans watching Westbrook consistently miss layups/dunks in the 4th quarter https://t.co/Av3KPyTNbO pic.twitter.com/DhNXybhDJB
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 30, 2021
Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/yJsjL60vmj
— Stephon Love (@StephonLove204) December 30, 2021
Russell Westbrook missing layups in crunch time again. Just unreal.
— Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻💻 (@SGVNSports) December 30, 2021
A miss that bad might be enough to cause Westbrook to dodge the media again.