Russell Westbrook scrubs his Instagram profile

Is Russell Westbrook aiming for a fresh start? That’s what some are wondering.

Westbrook scrubbed his entire Instagram profile over the last 24 hours. His profile currently shows no photos and no posts.

russ westbrook apagou todas as postagens do instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/k8ctFQ4Wo9 — janeiva (@janeivalisboa_) April 27, 2022

Westbrook’s profile does contain an avatar showing a picture of a Russell Westbrook Lakers bobblehead doll. So that’s still a decent sign about his relationship with the Lakers.

We have seen this sort of social media behavior become a trend for athletes prior to some sort of announcement, usually regarding their future. People usually don’t start scrubbing their profiles unless they’re unhappy with their current standing.

Westbrook was recruited to the Lakers by LeBron James. Then the season became a total flop, with the Lakers not even making the postseason. Westbrook deserved a lot of blame for his poor play and defiant attitude, and he became a scapegoat for many.

Westbrook is not expected to return to the Lakers next season. An interesting question is what team would actually want him on their roster next season, especially considering his $47 million salary.