Russell Westbrook goes viral for wearing skirt, blue hair

Russell Westbrook has become known for his bold fashion choices over his career. On Saturday, he went viral for perhaps the boldest clothing style he has worn.

Westbrook posted photos on social media showing himself wearing a skirt and blue hair.

In his posts, Westbrook quoted rapper Kendrick Lamar, saying “don’t address me unless it four letters.”

In addition to the long skirt and blue hair, Westbrook was wearing a pearl necklace and boots. His clothing and accessories are traditionally worn by women.

Westbrook’s clothing photo comes at a time when gender and identity have become hot topics across the country. Westbrook appears to be entering the debate.

His controversial photoshoot reminds me somewhat of one another former Lakers guard did that sparked debate several years ago.

Westbrook has gone viral over the years for various outfits.

Here is a recap:

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0