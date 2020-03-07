Video: Russell Westbrook’s hilarious sideline outfit gets roasted by announcers

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook sat out Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the team employing some load management for the front end of a back-to-back.

That meant Westbrook, ever the fashion icon, had to pick an outfit to wear on the sideline. He went with traditional dress on the top and shorts on the bottom — a choice that was roasted by the Rockets’ broadcast team.

"Business on the top, party on the bottom." The Rockets' announcers were roasting Russell Westbrook's fit tonight pic.twitter.com/yBp0OHA3Wi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2020

What do you expect for a team that uses a red carpet for player arrivals? Westbrook, a fashion aficionado, is pushing the envelope — or something like it. The man has done it before and will do it again.