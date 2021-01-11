Video: Browns mock JuJu Smith-Schuster dance at end of playoff win

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunner by rolling the Steelers in Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night in their AFC Wild Card playoff game. The Browns got out to a 28-0 lead early and did enough to hold on in the second half with 13 points scored in the fourth quarter.

As the game was in hand very late, some Browns players had some fun mocking JuJu Smith-Schuster over the wide receiver’s dance. Linebackers Tae Davis and Malcolm Smith were seen on the sidelines doing JuJu’s dance.

Browns living it up on the sideline @Browns pic.twitter.com/ARSSRobQoG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 11, 2021

More players mocked JuJu in the locker room after the game with his song and dance too.

#Browns Jarvis Landry with the corvette corvette dance pic.twitter.com/UPKUnglt7e — Brad Stainbrook (BrownsWave) (@BrownsByBrad) January 11, 2021

Smith-Schuster may have had 13 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough. He also continues a trend of putting his team in a bad situation through his actions.

The dance he did pregame on opponents’ logos motivated other players and had to be stopped. And now you can add his pregame comments about the Browns as another major issue.