 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 10, 2021

Video: Browns mock JuJu Smith-Schuster dance at end of playoff win

January 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tae Davis JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunner by rolling the Steelers in Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night in their AFC Wild Card playoff game. The Browns got out to a 28-0 lead early and did enough to hold on in the second half with 13 points scored in the fourth quarter.

As the game was in hand very late, some Browns players had some fun mocking JuJu Smith-Schuster over the wide receiver’s dance. Linebackers Tae Davis and Malcolm Smith were seen on the sidelines doing JuJu’s dance.

More players mocked JuJu in the locker room after the game with his song and dance too.

Smith-Schuster may have had 13 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough. He also continues a trend of putting his team in a bad situation through his actions.

The dance he did pregame on opponents’ logos motivated other players and had to be stopped. And now you can add his pregame comments about the Browns as another major issue.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus