Russell Westbrook has strained quad, will be re-evaluated before playoffs

August 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Houston Rockets are dealing with a potentially significant injury just ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Guard Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. He will not play in the final two seeding games, and his status will be re-evaluated ahead of the postseason.

The Rockets will not want to see Westbrook hobbled during the postseason and will take precautions accordingly. The hope is that this won’t prove serious and he’ll have no issues in the playoffs, but it significantly changes the Rockets’ outlook if he’s not 100 percent.

Westbrook is averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game in his first season with Houston.

