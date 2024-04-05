Russell Westbrook had one of his worst bricks ever

Russell Westbrook would probably be very happy if he never heard the “Westbrick” nickname used again, but the Los Angeles Clippers star is not doing himself any favors.

Westbrook had quite possibly the worst brick of his career during the Clippers’ 102-100 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. The point guard pulled up for a jumper in the lane late in the first quarter and shot the ball completely over the backboard.

You can see the video below:

It looked like Westbrook was trying to go high off the glass. We can’t imagine he missed a shot that badly if he wasn’t at least trying to use the backboard, but you never know.

Westbrook, of course, has had some truly terrible shooting performances throughout his career. Those led to him getting tagged with the moniker “Westbrick” by some, which he did not take kindly to.

Westbrook is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, which is better than the 43.8% he has shot during his career. He’s also averaging a career-low 22.4 minutes per game, so he needs to make the most of his opportunities. Shots like the one we saw on Thursday are the reason fans will be holding their breath anytime he pulls up during the playoffs.