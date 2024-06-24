Ryan Garcia had awkward interaction with Jimmy Butler at poker game

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler didn’t seem very amused to be sitting next to Ryan Garcia on Saturday during a celebrity poker event.

Garcia was extremely boisterous while participating in the “Legends Of The Felt” poker tournament held at Hustler Casino Live in Los Angeles, Calif.

Garcia was chugging drinks, eating pasta, flexing, and making a fool of himself throughout the poker game. Butler seemingly ignored Garcia’s antics while at a table that also featured Brazilian soccer star Neymar, video game streamer Ninja, and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian.

You can feel Jimmy Butler contemplating strangling Ryan Garcia lol. This is hilarious pic.twitter.com/7P10l0WW8e — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 23, 2024

At one point, Garcia awkwardly tried to chat up Butler. The boxer told Butler that he was a big fan of the 6-time All-Star when he played for the Chicago Bulls. Garcia had to ask which team Butler currently plays for.

“Who do you play for now?” Garcia asked.

“Miami,” Butler replied.

“Oh yeah, I don’t even know why I asked. I’m sorry Jimmy about the Finals last year,” Garcia added.

Ryan Garcia: you were cold on the Bulls Jimmy Butler: appreciate it, that was some good years Ryan Garcia: which team you play for now ?? Jimmy Butler: Miami Ryan Garcia: oh yeah I don’t know even why I asked pic.twitter.com/8iTCjzoFOf — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 23, 2024

Erratic behavior from Garcia isn’t out of the ordinary. But Garcia could have also been employing some mind games to try to unnerve his opponents.

But if Garcia was indeed trying to distract Butler, it didn’t work. The Heat forward took home $123,000 in tournament winnings — the second-largest amount just behind Neymar’s $306,000.

Jimmy Butler won $123K in poker 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pGfgfGZLlD — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 23, 2024

Despite Butler being in trade rumors of late, the 34-year-old appears to still be having some fun when he can.