Sacramento Kings tried to bribe coaches to pick their players for All-Star team

The Sacramento Kings did not get the All-Star Game selections they were hoping for, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

The Kings entered Thursday third in the West at 29-21. They seemed like a good candidate to have De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis make it as All-Stars reserves. The Kings apparently sent some nice gifts to the Western Conference coaches to drum up support for Fox and Sabonis.

Each NBA coach vote on the reserves for their respective conferences. Coaches choose two guards, three frontcourt players, and two players at any position to comprise the seven reserves.

According to what Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Thursday, the Kings sent West coaches wine and basketball cards.

Jason Kidd commends the Kings for sending West coaches wine and basketball cards to promote the All-Star candidacy of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 2, 2023

While Kidd appreciated the gifts, the efforts didn’t produce the desired results.

Though Sabonis made it as a reserve, Fox did not.

The full reserves in the West include: Ja Morant, Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Fox is averaging 24.3 points on 50.6 percent shooting this season with 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.