Sacramento Kings unveil new uniforms

The Sacramento Kings will be sporting a new look during the upcoming NBA season.

On Friday, the Kings dropped a promo video in which Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox unveiled the team’s new uniforms.

TRADITION REINVENTED Introducing the 2023-24 Icon and Association Edition Uniforms Honoring the past while crafting new traditions that embrace a thrilling new era of Sacramento Kings basketball More Info https://t.co/zq156DO0wS pic.twitter.com/Sk9XDjhVYD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023

Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said the goal was to design “a new collection of uniforms that salutes the team’s origins while celebrating the organization’s future.” You can see some more photos below:

New Kings Uniforms Thoughts on the new threads?? pic.twitter.com/XY7o99gcoD — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 3, 2023

Sacramento’s previous uniforms featured more block-style lettering that looked modern. The Kings also wanted to return to black as their primary color with purple as an accent.

The Kings are hoping the new uniforms will help change their luck. They took a step in the right direction last season when they snapped a 16-year playoff drought, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Perhaps the new threads will signal the start of a new, more successful era.