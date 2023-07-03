 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 3, 2023

Sacramento Kings unveil new uniforms

July 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Domantas Sabonis smiling

Dec 23, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (10) smiles after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings will be sporting a new look during the upcoming NBA season.

On Friday, the Kings dropped a promo video in which Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox unveiled the team’s new uniforms.

Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said the goal was to design “a new collection of uniforms that salutes the team’s origins while celebrating the organization’s future.” You can see some more photos below:

Sacramento’s previous uniforms featured more block-style lettering that looked modern. The Kings also wanted to return to black as their primary color with purple as an accent.

The Kings are hoping the new uniforms will help change their luck. They took a step in the right direction last season when they snapped a 16-year playoff drought, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Perhaps the new threads will signal the start of a new, more successful era.

Article Tags

Sacramento Kingsuniforms
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus