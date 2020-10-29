Sam Dekker responds to being called out by JR Smith over ‘Trump’ stuff

Sam Dekker is confused after being called out by ex-teammate JR Smith.

Smith and Dekker were briefly teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. During a recent podcast interview, Smith identified Dekker as the only teammate he ever disliked.

Smith did not really specify what Dekker did that was bad, but said the former Wisconsin star was talking some “Trump s—.”

Dekker responded on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet.

“Well I am just as confused as yall (sic) lol. I’m pretty simple, I’ve never been one to get into politics. Especially ‘Trump s–t’ … I’ve never been a Trump guy, so this blindsided me …

“When they go low we go high”

“Thanks moving on,” Dekker wrote.

Dekker, 26, played four seasons in the NBA after being drafted No. 18 overall by Houston in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Rockets, a season with the Clippers, and was with Cleveland briefly in 2018 before being traded to Washington. He did not play in the NBA last season and instead played in Russia. He is currently playing in Turkey.

Dekker does not mind calling out Twitter trolls when necessary, though he did not go after Smith directly in this case.